BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – A Belmont County man facing charges of the rape of a child as well as child pornography went before a judge today, asking that his bond be lowered.

29-year-old Gregory Holcomb’s bond was set at $500,000.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan staunchly opposed lowering the bond. He called one of the investigators in the case to testify in the bond hearing. In the end, Judge John Vavra ruled that Holcomb’s bond will remain at a half million dollars.

This case came to light after authorities received a cyber tip.

It is being investigated jointly by Homeland Security and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.