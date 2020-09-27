Belmont County Health Department talks Halloween protocols in the age of COVID-19

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) —

Halloween will look a lot different this year in the age of COVID-19.



In Ohio, the governor and state health department have issued some guidelines.



They strongly recommend that hay rides or haunted houses be canceled. They also say in-person Halloween parties with 10 or more people should not be held.



But each community is going forward with trick-or-treat…in its own way.



Rob Sproul, Belmont County deputy health commissioner, says social distancing is the key.