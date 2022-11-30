BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A program that started this week aims to help people with all kinds of problems and questions.

It’s called CARES, and it stands for Community Access Resources Education and Solutions.

The director has an office in the Cumberland Trail Fire Department.

Maybe a family is facing winter, unable to afford their utility bills.

Maybe a pregnant mother can’t afford a crib.

Or a person lost everything in a fire and needs clothing.

Or they take a number of medications and they need to organize them so they take them on the right schedule.

“A lot of people don’t know of the resources that are available in the county,” said Jamie Betts, CARES Director. “The resources may already exist, whether it’s getting them transportation, food, clothing, housing, or help with their utilities. So if someone has mobility issues, there will be something we can work with like their insurance or Medicare or Medicaid to see if there are options available to help secure some funding for things such as grab rails or lift chairs or things of that nature.”

He will work with the Health Department, the Department of Job and Family Services, the Senior Services of Belmont County, and the county commission.

Cumberland Trail Fire Department employs him, but most of the funding comes from the county commission.

CARES is modeled after a program in Tuscarawas County called Bridges To Wellness.

To reach the CARES Director, you can call (740) 827-0004 or email him at jbetts@cumberlandtrailfire.com