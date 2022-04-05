BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Kids of all ages can start celebrating Easter early this weekend.

The Belmont County Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraiser to help cats that are housed there, Saturday, April 9 from noon to 3 p.m.

You can meet the Easter Bunny, have your picture taken and there are lots of Easter-themed activities and prizes.

“We will have face painting, we will have cookies shaped like eggs and children can decorate their own cookie and take it home,” said Candace Fleagane, shelter volunteer. “We will have a trophy for the best decorated Easter basket and the best decorated Easter bonnet.”

It’s $10 per child.

It all goes to finance vet care for cats housed at the shelter so they can be spayed or neutered, treated for fleas and other parasites, and tested for feline leukemia.

And best of all, they can visit with all the cats and dogs that are hoping for a fur-ever home.