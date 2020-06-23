Health Department addresses reports that patients are still working out in public

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) 7News is getting tips that several young people who went on the Myrtle Beach trip and were exposed to COVID 19 are working in stores and restaurants as they wait for their test results.



Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says a person who has just been tested for COVID 19 is not to be out in public.



“Until they get their results, they should isolate themselves at home,” Sproul said. “They should not be going to work. They should not be going to the store. They should stay home.”



If they test positive, the health department calls their employer.



“To find out who they worked with, how closely, how long,” Sproul noted. “Whether this person was working by themselves in the back the entire time, or if they were right up against another employee all day.”



He says most business do the right thing.



“Realistically, if anybody would test positive, most any business is going to shut down and clean, just to make sure everything’s proper for the public when they come back,” he said.



He said that’s not mandatory, but it’s the best practice.



He said the health department gets those tips also, claiming people who may have the virus are still out working.



He said they check it out, but often it turns out to be false.



He says it usually takes one to two days to get COVID 19 test results back, or in rare cases, as long as five days.