Health Director says new high school football protocols will be taken very seriously

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — We are now less than one week away from the kick off of another season of high school football here in the Ohio Valley. That news became official, in the Buckeye State, just last week.

That’s when Governor Mike DeWine gave the Ohio High School Athletic Association the go ahead to sanction football, as well as, other contact sports. Things will look much different this year, however, since the Association has put forth strict safety guidelines, for all sporting events.

Local health officials say that it’s important for everyone to follow those guidelines to the letter.

Belmont County Deputy Health Director Rob Sproul says the season could depend on it.

Again. I think the school is going to police it pretty closely, because they want to ave a season, the kids want to have a season. And they don’t want anyone to take that away from them Rob Sproul. Belmont County Deputy Health Director

Some of those restrictions include, a 15 percent capacity limit inside stadiums, as well as, the possibility of eliminating concession stands.