BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — What if you could get free items, plus many of your health questions answered–all in one place, and all with no charge?

This Thursday afternoon, a community health fair will be held at Bellaire High School, presented by the Belmont County Health Department.



You can get your cholesterol checked, as well as your blood pressure, glucose level and body mass index. Men can get PSA screenings for prostate health, and anyone can get their eye pressure tested for glaucoma.



Thirty-one agencies will be there, with information about everything from vaping…to saving someone in case of a drug overdose.

“There’ll be several tables with resources and swag, information for people, some small items, also several health screenings. We like to make people aware of what’s available to them. And we’re just trying to serve an under-served population there along the riverfront in Belmont County. “ Linda Mehl, RN, Belmont County Health Department

One exhibit will have surprising information about the amount of sugar in beverages we take for granted like iced coffee, energy drinks and even fruit juices.



They’ll have free Narcan for anyone concerned about a family member’s drug use.



Agencies including NAMI, the Sexual Assault Help Center and Tri County Help Center will have resources there as well.



It’s this Thursday, Sept. 14, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Bellaire High School gym.