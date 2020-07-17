Health official pleased with Kroger and Walmart’s upcoming mask mandate for customers

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Starting Monday, Kroger and Walmart will require every customer entering their stores to wear a mask.

Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul is pleased that stores are taking this approach. Sproul has been advocating masks all along.

The health department office now has signs telling people to wear masks.

He said without a cure or a vaccine, we need to use the tools we’ve got, which he says are distancing, hand-washing and wearing a mask.

I think these companies are hearing the governor putting it out that if we don’t start changing our direction, we may go back to the closure option. No one wants to go back that way. And these companies are seeing that and being proactive, and trying to get out in front of it. And another nice thing is that you can call ahead and order your supplies and they can bring them to your vehicle. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

He said he’s also pleased to hear that Walmart is training health care ambassadors to explain it to people and help them understand. He said education is vital in helping to decrease the rising numbers.

The National Retail Association called on the nation’s governors, asking them to order statewide mandates.

The Kroger and Walmart mandates start Monday.