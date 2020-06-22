Health officials see spring break students’ outbreak and say “This is not what we wanted.”

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) “We are told that 91 people went to Myrtle Beach,” said Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner. “Of those, 45 are Belmont County residents. And 14 have already tested positive for COVID 19.”

Sproul said most of the 14 have symptoms. “We may see many more as testing continues,” he added.



He said people are getting a false sense of security when they see the numbers go down. But he said they only go down because of the precautions–masks, distancing, hand-washing and the use of sanitizer.

He said the minute those precautions are discarded, the numbers go up again. And the 14 who tested positive could be just the tip of the iceberg.

He said they’re now tracing and testing parents, siblings, friends and teammates. “We’re trying to catch these people before they spread it further,” Sproul noted. “But we could be looking at larger numbers than we want.”