Health update on Bridgeport Water

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- The chemical found in Bridgeport’s water is a manmade synthetic that’s been around since the 1950s used for stain-resistant clothing, nonstick cookware, and cosmetics, among other items. PFAS is their general classification. Specifically, C-9 PFNA is what is in the water above the Action Level of 21 parts per trillion (ppt). PFNA is at 21.8 ppt in Bridgeport, measured by the Ohio EPA. Two of the wells in Bridgeport are affected but they have been shut off. The other three wells are producing clean water.

Ingestion of PFNA is not advised and research is still ongoing on how PFAS affect the human body.

Some long-term effects are immune issues, liver damage, and cancer. Studies have been done on animals given at a higher dose. The same effects were reported. You can get a blood test to see if this has built up in your body.

A reverse osmosis system can be put in at your home to remove PFAS, but they come at a big cost.

Rich Lucas, the Belmont County Health Department Environmental Director, told 7News “these type of chemicals even a little bit overtime can add up in the body so the more time you are exposed to it the more chance you have health effects from it so long-term exposure from even a low dose can build up in the body. These chemicals are found worldwide because they’ve been manufactured since the 1950s and they’re hard to break down in the environment so they’ll be around for a while and hopefully with new manufacturing techniques they’ll start eliminating these products out of the industry.”

The Ohio EPA is going to tests the wells again tomorrow. Results should be back in five days.

If everything is clear residents can resume drinking from the tap maybe sometime next week. We’ll keep you informed.

Fresh, clean water from a tank is still available everyday this week at Bridgeport Water Works on Route 7 North and will be out there all night tonight. Bring your own jug to fill up.