Heat wave a critical time for the health of your pets

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – At the Belmont County Animal Shelter, they’re changing their daily routines to clean the interior cages quickly and bring the dogs back into the building earlier where they can be kept cool.

Dog Warden Lisa Williams advises if you have an outdoor pet, bring them inside if at all possible. If it just isn’t possible, then pay regular attention to their care.

Change their water. A lot of people like to put ice cubes in there. The dogs really like it. Make sure they have shade. Shade is a big thing. There’s a big difference between your dog house being under a tree and your dog house being out in the middle of the yard with no shade. A lot of people are driving places. Leave your dogs at home. Lisa Williams, Belmont County Dog Warden

She added people believe they’ll just run into the store for a moment, but something unexpected happens and their dog is left in the car in the intense heat for too long, with tragic consequences.

The shelter is now open to the public, but only by appointment.