Heating service gives tips so you don’t cough up thousands of dollars on your stubborn furnace

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — If you are tired of the layers and are finally breaking down and cranking on that heat, listen up! 7NEWS met with a heating service so that your furnace is ready to go for winter.

Rumer Loudin says leave the electrical work to the experts, but if your furnace is being stubborn, first check these things:

Kick out the bird nests and beehives from the flues! The safety will turn off your furnace if the pipe is clogged and not allowing gases to be vented.

Next, make sure the filters are clean, especially if you have furry friends or if you’ve replaced carpet.

The duct work is like the lungs of the house. You don’t want it to choke up with dust.

And if you think your furnace is broken, make sure your gas furnace is switched to ‘on.’

Rumer Loudin says that is the most common call they get that can be avoided.

People sometimes forget what mode they’re trying to operate in. So, they’ll need heating but they’re really in air-conditioning or vice versa. Especially in Ohio, we’ll need the air conditioning during the day and the heat in the evening. And so, if they don’t have a thermostat that automatically goes back and forth, sometimes they forget. Kellie Loudin, Vice President of Rumer Loudin Inc.

Make sure your gutters are not overflowing onto your heat pump, causing water and leaves to freeze.

That will make your furnace to block-up yet again.