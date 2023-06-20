BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)–

You may have seen the billboards for a new podcast about a murder that actually occurred in the Ohio Valley.

Ice Cold Case is about the 2002 murder of J.C. McGhee in Belmont County. The billboards say “Help Me Solve My Dad’s Murder.”



The podcaster–a TV producer in California–is the daughter of the murdered man.



The daughter, Madison McGhee, spoke with 7News about the case.

Madison McGhee was six years old when her father was murdered. As an adult, she has studied this case. She has read reports and talked to investigators.



And she feels certain that what stalled this case from the start was witnesses who were less than honest in their statements. She believes people made up stories about what the perpetrators–and the getaway car–looked like

” It’s obvious lies were told. Identifying which version was true, if none of them are true, has been something that I’ve been trying to do. And why. What’s the motive behind lying? Is it to protect someone? Is it not to incriminate yourself? What’s happening here?” Madison McGhee

Podcaster / TV Producer / Daughter of murdered man

Three episodes of the podcast have been released so far, and she has gotten worldwide response.



And she’s heard from people in the Ohio Valley who may have contributed pieces to the puzzle.



Ice Cold Case is available on all podcast platforms.

7 News will stay with this story, and we’ll have more in the near future.