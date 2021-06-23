Help the United Way by eating ice cream in St. Clairsville

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – If you’re a big sweet tooth fan- listen up!

You can give back in a special way and cool off with your favorite summer treat.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley has kicked off “Celebrity Scoopers” at Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream.

Just swing by and your favorite ice cream will be scooped up by people you may have seen around town – including politicians, business owners, law-enforcement and some of us here at WTRF.

100% of the proceeds give back to the United Way.

A special cause that the owner of Kirke’s Ice Cream himself supports.

It means a lot to be able to help the people in the Ohio Valley. United Way is such a great organization to deal with, and it really makes you feel good to be part of the community. Kirke Porterfield, Owner of Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream

If you’d like to take part, swing by tomorrow at the ice cream shop in St. Clairsville from 1 to 4 p.m.