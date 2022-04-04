An Ohio Valley Group, Concerned Ohio River Residents, said they took soil samples with the help of a scientific consultant that revealed radiation levels over 10 times higher than background levels.

The samples were obtained on the public road, which is within the Source Water Protection Area for Martins Ferry. The group says the aquifer also supplies water to Bridgeport, Brookside, Adena and other municipalities.

The group says there is an immediate risk to the air quality in the area, as radioactive particles adhere to dust and can travel in the air.

The Purple Rider football stadium is just 2,500 feet away and the public drinking water wells are just 1,000 feet from the site.

