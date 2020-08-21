High school band members discouraged by travel rule

WTRF–Thousands of high school athletes all over the Buckeye State are thrilled with the news that there will be high school football this fall.



Earlier this week, Governor Mike DeWine gave the go ahead to the Ohio High School Athletic Association to allow football, as well as other contact sports.



However, one of the Association guidelines has struck a nerve with some students and parents.

The particular guideline limits marching bands to the home team, meaning bands cannot travel to away games.

A number of band members are hoping for an explanation to this rule.