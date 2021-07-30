High-speed chase leads to arrest in Brookside stabbing incident

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Officials from the Belmont County Sheriff’s office held a news conference this afternoon concerning the arrest of a man suspected in a stabbing in Brookside earlier in the week.

Joshua Shane Snider, 46, was arrested Thursday following a high speed chase on SR 250 in Belmont County.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Snider for felonious assault and later received a tip about his location.

Chief Deputy James Zusack said speeds in the pursuit reached 65 mph.

The chase ended when Snider reportedly attempted to turn left onto Old Cadiz Road but missed the turn and went over an embankment, crashing into a cemetery.

Zusack said Snider allegedly struck and damaged 10 headstones at the cemetery.

Zusack said that Snider was arrested on the following charges:

Felonious assault

Failure to comply with the order of a police officer

Vandalism

Possession of drug abuse instruments

Resisting arrest

Driving under the influence

A passenger in the vehicle, Derek Vargo, was arrested for possession of drugs.