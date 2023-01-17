BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer.

The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres.

Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut.

Some are more than 300 years old, four feet in diameter and 140 feet tall.

“It has really unique properties for scientists to study, for the community to come and experience,” said Ellie Ewing, executive director of the Captina Conservancy. “It’s actually a natural national historic landmark since the 1960s. So this really unique and nationally-recognized place that we have in our own community is now going to be permanently protected.”

They say in the past decade, bridges have fallen into disrepair, trail direction signs have fallen down and trails haven’t been cleared of fallen trees.

Dysart Woods, outside Belmont, Ohio, has 1.7 miles of trails.

It’s open to the public every day, dawn to dusk, for self-guided walks.