Holiday driving could be light, but OSHP is still watching

Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Traffic volume for this holiday is dramatically down so far, according to Sgt. Brian McFarland of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He said it’s probably due to a combination of things, from cautions over COVID 19 to the fact that the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year.

He said troopers are out looking for any kind of driving behavior that could cause a crash, including impaired, distracted or aggressive driving, speeding or improper lane changes.

Sgt. McFarland said the patrol’s official holiday period began Thursday morning and will last through Sunday night.

He said there were four arrests for impaired driving on Thursday night. 

