BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 4th of July holiday weekend officially began at midnight Friday morning and continues through Sunday night.



The patrol reminds everyone they have zero tolerance as part of their Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign.



During last year’s 4th of July weekend, 23 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes, and 12 of those involved alcohol or drugs. They say if you’re going to a celebration involving alcohol, plan ahead and designate a sober driver.



And they remind us to obey all traffic laws

“You know encourage people to wear a safety belt. Wear a safety belt yourself. Make sure you’re not driving impaired. If you suspect somebody that’s impaired, call 911 or #677 if you can do that safely. The other thing is, put down all distractions. There’s gonna be a lot of vehicles on the road. One less thing you have to worry about. Put the phone away. All other distractions inside the vehicle as well. “

Lt. Maurice Waddell, Ohio State Highway Patrol Post Commander

Aggressive driving is also a problem on the roads.



The lieutenant says when people are late and in a hurry, they get angry at other drivers who are doing the speed limit. He says if you see impatient or aggressive driving or incidents of road rage, call the patrol post and then back off. Do not stay close to that vehicle.