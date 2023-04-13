UPDATE: Thursday, April, 2023 6 p.m.

Acting Bellaire Police Chief John J. Watson tells 7News Reporter/Anchor Steve Moore that the fire happened in a vacant property at 4289 Noble Street.

An officer saw smoke at the structure and made the emergency call.

There were no injuries and no one was in the house.

These fire departments responded: Bellaire, Martins Ferry and Neffs.

The fire marshal will be in to investigate.

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Officials in Belmont County confirm there is a house fire in the 4200 block of Noble Street in Bellaire.

