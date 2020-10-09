House fire in Martins Ferry, possible fatality

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) Authorities confirm there is a house fire in Martins Ferry.
It is a two-story house on 10th Street at the corner of Grant and Elm Streets.
There is a possible fatality.
There may have been two people in the home.
Stay with 7News for updates to this developing story.
