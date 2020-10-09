House fire in Martins Ferry, possible fatality

Belmont County
Posted: / Updated:

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) Authorities confirm there is a house fire in Martins Ferry.

It is a two-story house on 10th Street at the corner of Grant and Elm Streets.

There is a possible fatality.

There may have been two people in the home.

Stay with 7News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter