MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — An official with the Martins Ferry Police Department confirmed there was a house fire this morning on South 10th Street.

Two people were sent to the hospital, but authorities say they do not have updated information on the extent of their injuries.

Multiple fire and first responder units were on scene according to authorities.

