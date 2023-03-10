BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Broken toasters, hairdryers, old doors and windows—they’ve all outlived their usefulness, but the garbage collector won’t take them.

The JB Green Team (the Jefferson and Belmont County Solid Waste Authority) has scheduled clean up days that allow you to toss what you don’t need in a legal manner.

“The idea behind these collections is for big bulky items that you just can’t get rid of,” explained Tammy Shepherd, Belmont County JB Green Team director. “So we’re looking at things like furniture, old couches and carpeting that you’ve torn up.”

They started the clean up events in 2000, with the goal of reducing illegal roadside dumping.

Each township in Belmont and Jefferson County holds its own clean up event.

Check their website, jbgreenteam.org for dates, times and places for your neighborhood.

They do not accept electronics, mattresses or riding law mowers.

However, they do accept push mowers.