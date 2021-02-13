Local restaurant sees statewide curfew being lifted as a turning point

Ohio bars happy to work past 10 after Ohio's liquor curfew was lifted this week

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Restaurants and bars have been waiting for just this all this time: The statewide curfew has been lifted.

All this news just came Thursday, and several restaurants are taking advantage of it. Belmont Brewerks being one of them.

“It kind of feels like a turning point with COVID, really.” scott Yanko, co-owner of Belmont Brewerks

But being in an epidemic is all this restaurant has ever known. That’s because just 6 months ago they opened, and in that time, the curfew has always existed.

To co-owner Scott Yanko, just starting a restaurant in the middle of COVID is tough enough.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.” scott Yanko, co-owner of Belmont Brewerks

But he has nothing but his workers and the community to thank. Something he says he couldn’t have done all by himself.

“I can’t thank people enough for just coming out and helping us keeping this place going through all this. It’s been tough, but we’ve had a lot of support.” scott Yanko, co-owner of Belmont Brewerks

A lot of that support is from people coming out. Whether they dine in or order to go, business is still coming along.

But with only being a restaurant in a pandemic, it’s hard for Yanko to say business is right where it should be.

“We’re so new that we just don’t know.” scott Yanko, co-owner of Belmont Brewerks

But still thankful the curfew is lifted and has high hopes for the future of the restaurant.

” Hopefully, we’re able to get past this, and get back to some kind of normal.” scott Yanko, co-owner of Belmont Brewerks

Without the curfew, Belmont Brewerks is now open until midnight on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays.