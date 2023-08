The results of a checkpoint on Ohio State Route 7 are in.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted an OVI checkpoint on Saturday, August 19 from 10 pm-2 am on State Route 7 on Atena Street in Belmont County.

Officials say a total of 1,029 vehicles came through the checkpoint and 6 OVI arrests were made between the checkpoint and saturation patrols.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Martins Ferry Police Department, ODOT, and Belmont County EMA assisted with the checkpoint