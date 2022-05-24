Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)-Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick off to summer, but it’s also the time to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

There’s plenty to do if you want to honor those brave men and women, especially in Belmont County. That includes a ‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle ride. It’s a group of veterans, active military personnel, and supporters riding from California to a memorial in D.C, and they’re passing through Saint Clairsville on the way. They’ll be escorted off I-70 by the mall Sunday night around 6. The group will go along Route 40 and Main Street, and people are encouraged to bring flags and cheer as they pass by.

There’ll also be a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at 7:30 am in front of the courthouse.

“At Belmont County, we’re so excited about this upcoming weekend for Memorial Day, to be able to celebrate not only the veterans we have here in the county, but to memorialize the soldiers that have lost their lives and to pay tribute to all of the armed forces.” Jackie Pugh, executive director of the Belmont County Tourism Council

Along with the festivities, the Belmont County Heritage Museum is also honoring our veterans.

Inside, you’ll find different artifacts from Vietnam War and World War two donated by the American Legion.

If you’re like to check the exhibit out, it will be up for the month of May.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller will bring you a closer look at everything happening this weekend in Belmont County on 7News at 10 and 11.