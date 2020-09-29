I-70 eastbound at I-470 near St. Clairsville closed due to oversized load

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that I-70 eastbound at I-470 near St. Clairsville is closed due to an oversized load.
Motorists are being detoured onto I-470.
