BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — ODOT Eastern Ohio announced in a tweet that a portion of I-70 in Belmont County will be temporarily closed beginning tomorrow morning.

A short-term closure of I-70 will take place tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. at Exit 216 (SR 9/St. Clairsville) for utility line installation. The east and westbound lanes will be closed during this time. Delays expected to last no longer than 15- minutes. pic.twitter.com/1qj8vu9LY2 — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) September 13, 2021

This short-term closure will take place Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. on I-70 east and westbound at Exit 216. This is the SR 9 exit in St. Clairsville.

ODOT says that delays are expected to last no more than 15 minutes.

