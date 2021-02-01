Local Ice Company Truck Fires Ruled Accidental

COLERAIN, Ohio (WTRF) Six trucks at the Home City Ice Company caught fire early Sunday morning.





Firefighters and investigators from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene at 72090 Sharon Road, Colerain, along with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.



Sheriff Dave Lucas said the fire marshal’s investigators discovered there was an electrical short in one truck that started a fire, which spread to the five others, and it was “accidental, not criminal.”



Sheriff Lucas says the company reports that all six trucks were destroyed.