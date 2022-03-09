BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has until March 15 to make a decision on the controversial permitless concealed carry bill.

He can either sign it, veto it or allow it to go into law without his signature.

If it passes, Ohioans will be allowed to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas points out that in the Ohio Valley, people are crossing state lines all the time.

And that will become complicated.

“So if you’re carrying without a permit under the Constitutional carry, and you drive over to West Virginia to do some shopping or pick up something, if you get stopped over there and you have a firearm on you, this new law will not cover you,” Sheriff Lucas said.

In fact, you could be arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

But even if this law passes, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office will still offer concealed carry permits.

People can apply, and if they pass the background checks and take the safety training, they’ll get their permit.

And their permit will be honored by other states.