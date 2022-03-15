BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol doesn’t want to dampen your plans.

They just want you to be safe if you celebrate.

St. Patrick’s Day has become synonymous with alcohol consumption.

Additionally it comes just as spring begins, when traffic volume increases and crashes do too.

“We’re going to have our troopers out looking for impaired drivers,” said Lt. Maurice Waddell, OSHP post commander. “That’s the time of year when we see a spike in OVI arrests and crashes. So we want people to be responsible. Designate a driver.”

In the last five years, they say 14 people died on the roads in Ohio and 137 were hurt over St. Patrick’s Day.

They say being responsible is two-fold: not driving if you’re impaired and not staying silent when you see others driving impaired.

“We rely on the public, day in and day out, to contact us when they see something that’s wrong,” said Lt. Waddell. “They might see someone driving all over the road. And we have received multiple calls in the past about impaired drivers, we ended up stopping them and they were indeed impaired. So those calls helped us prevent a tragedy.”

Drivers can either call 677 or just call 911 if they see someone driving impaired.