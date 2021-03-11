If you’ve ever considered becoming a foster or adoptive parent, now is the time

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Classes are about to begin for foster and adoptive parents in Belmont County, and the need is great.



Jennifer Fietz, adoption case manager at Belmont County Job & Family Services, says most people say they’d prefer a younger child, infant to age two, so there’s a particular need for foster parents who take older children.



She says people who have raised children of their own often wonder why they need to take the class.



But Fietz says there are many issues with foster children that simply don’t occur when raising your biological children.



Classes begin April 10 and wrap up May 1.



There are 36 hours of class as well as home visits, background checks, a fire and safety home inspection and a CPR and 1st aid class.



Anyone interested in signing up for the class is urged to call (740) 695-1075.