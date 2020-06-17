Investigation in Martins Ferry leads to woman arrested with over 20 grams of suspected crystal meth

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- An investigation in Martins Ferry lead to the arrest of Darlene Jo Ebert.
Police executed a search warrant this morning at the South 7th Street location where officers say they located over $3,500,00 in cash, over 20 grams of suspected crystal meth and a loaded handgun.
Police said juveniles and 3 adults were inside the residence but were released.
Ebert was placed under arrest and transported to the Belmont County Jail on the charges listed below:
- Trafficking Drugs Felony of the first degree
- Trafficking Drugs Felony of the second degree
- Trafficking Drugs Felony of the second degree
- Possession of Drugs Felony of the second degree
- Child Endangerment misdemeanor of the first degree
- Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments misdemeanor of the second degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia minor misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana minor misdemeanor
