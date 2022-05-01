Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-Is the ethane cracker plant still coming to Belmont County?

President and CEO of JobsOhio JP Nauseef says the short answer is yes. But the timetable is up in the air.

So, the big question is: Where does the project stand now? Nauseef says it is still waiting on the final investment decision from the cracker plant’s potential tenant.

He says the current global economic situation is certainly a factor. But remains hopeful the project will move forward soon.

“What we’ve done as a state is prepare a site for a very unique and high-values purpose. So, whether this particular tenant ends up using that site for that purpose, or whether it’s another tenant, we’ve got a very unique site prepared.” JP Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio

Nauseef says if this potential tenant backs out, they’ll aggressively market the site to find another one as soon as possible.

No word yet on how soon the project will be complete.

Stay with 7News for any further updates on the ethane cracker plant.