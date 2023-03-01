BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department is looking for a new medical director.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dr. George Cholak retired in February after 25 years in the position.

By law, the health department must have a physician on staff to do medical oversight and prescribe medications.

But they are only required to be at the health department two hours a week.

“A lot of the people will have their own medical practice because this is only a few hours a week that they’ll be required to be at the building to provide services,” said Rob Sproul, deputy health director. “So this can be a part-time job for someone, to do this and keep their other job. This person would also be available to us in case of a public health emergency such as an outbreak within the county.”

It is a salaried position that includes benefits and retirement.

It is a two-year term that can be renewed.

Applicants must send a resume and three references by March 8 to The Belmont County Health Department, Attn: Personnel, 68501 Bannock Road, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950.

The Belmont County Health Department is an equal opportunity provider.