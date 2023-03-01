BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department is looking for a new medical director.
Dr. George Cholak retired in February after 25 years in the position.
By law, the health department must have a physician on staff to do medical oversight and prescribe medications.
But they are only required to be at the health department two hours a week.
“A lot of the people will have their own medical practice because this is only a few hours a week that they’ll be required to be at the building to provide services,” said Rob Sproul, deputy health director. “So this can be a part-time job for someone, to do this and keep their other job. This person would also be available to us in case of a public health emergency such as an outbreak within the county.”
It is a salaried position that includes benefits and retirement.
It is a two-year term that can be renewed.
Applicants must send a resume and three references by March 8 to The Belmont County Health Department, Attn: Personnel, 68501 Bannock Road, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950.
The Belmont County Health Department is an equal opportunity provider.