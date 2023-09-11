BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — All paws were on deck as ground was broken for the Belmont County Dog Park. Everyone from the sheriff to the courthouse canine took part in the groundbreaking Monday.

There were as many wagging tails as there were smiling faces as this highly anticipated project went forward Monday morning.

This was a project that looked like it would cost a lot of money and take a long time. But it turns out that it won’t–thanks to a lot of help from many different places.

The project that would have cost $90,000 will actually only cost about half that, thanks to grants, donations, and the work being done by incarcerated individuals from Belmont Correctional.

“We have a crew of six guys and a staff member that have been coming over, they really enjoy this type of thing. They enjoy coming over here and contributing to the community and the sheriff presented this opportunity for them and they’re excited about it.” Warden David Gray, Belmont Correctional Institution

“If it wasn’t for the workers from Belmont Correctional, it would take a long time for us to do it. So they’re here, they’re excited as we are, helping us because it’s for the dogs.” Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

“Truly, these guys are our best friends and that was proven on 9-11 when a Golden Retriever got several hundred people out of the Trade Center. I think it’s a wonderful coincidence that we will be able to give back to our best friends today, on the anniversary of 9-11.” St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman

“It’s an existing county park. It’s one that we want to put existing time and attention to over the next few years. This is a great reason to, with the addition of the dog park. We think it’s gonna be well used and well utilized.” J.P. Dutton, Belmont County Commissioner

Organizers hope the park will be utilized by dogs who need a positive outlet for their pent-up energy.

“I always say a good dog is a tired dog. Ha! They can get into trouble, boredom, if they don’t get to get out and release some energy.” Chris Shriver, President, Road Home Animal Project

“We get all the posts in and run the fence, up probably later this fall, hopefully we’ll be able to have a opening ceremony.” Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

The brick entry walk will have engraved tributes that you can have personalized.

“In honor of a loved one, two-legged or four-legged, in memory of a loved one, and all you have to do it go to our Facebook page and we have a link pinned.” Sherri Van Tassel, Outreach Coordinator

To donate a brick, you just log on to the dog park’s Facebook page, design your own brick, order it and pay for it online

Stay tuned for information on the grand opening.