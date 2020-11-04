“It’s a great day to be a Big Red” after levy passes

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) Bellaire School officials are breathing a sigh of relief, after their permanent improvement levy passed.



They say 56% of the voters said yes, and that will allow some much-needed repairs in the school district.



They say the reasons for the levy were pretty compelling.



They need to do specific jobs to maintain the facilities.



Some things you can’t see–like replacing the HVAC systems in the buildings.



And other things that are very visible to everyone in the community, including some iconic structures.

“The bell tower on the high school for example,” said Darren Jenkins, superintendent. “We’re certainly not in a position to allow it to collapse. And the bleachers at Nelson Field. They are used not only by the football program but by the track also. We are certainly exceedingly grateful for the support of the community. We see this as a referendum on the Bellaire School system.”



Historically, it hasn’t been easy to pass a school levy in Bellaire.



The voters did pass an operational levy in 2017, but it took ten tries.



In this case, the permanent improvement levy passed with 56% of the voters saying yes.



Darren Jenkins says, “It’s a good day to be a Big Red.”