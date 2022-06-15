BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Now that summer is finally here, farmers are working double time to get this year’s harvest ready.

Growing crops is always difficult, but with this inconsistent weather, local farmers say it’s been extra tough.

Those delicious fresh vegetables that you love to enjoy during the summertime don’t just appear in the markets.

They take countless hours of hard work to grow and harvest.

7News caught up with the owners of Ebbert Farm to check in on how their crops are doing with this wacked weather we have been experiencing.

From the ground right to your plate.

That’s the Ebbert Farm way.

Corn, tomatoes, melons, squash, you name it, they got it.

Jerry and Lova Ebbert own and operate Ebbert Farm and market in Belmont County.

Jerry says weather is a big part of how well their crops do.

Their first set of sweet corn was planted at the end of April, which Jerry says was a late start because it was cold and wet that month.

If you can have about an inch of rain a week, if you can have nice sunny days and not real cool nights… these 90 degree days, we don’t like but the crops really grow well when they have the moisture. Jerry Ebbert, Owner of Ebbert Farm Market

He says if they planted corn today, they would see it pop up in just five days.

However typically it takes around 70 days to fully grow.

The old saying, ‘knee high by the 4th of July,’ doesn’t apply at Ebbert Farm.

Jerry says by that time their sweet corn is ready to harvest.

We wait until the first corn comes up. Once it gets out of the ground and in the two-leaf stage, then we make our second planting, weather permitting. We do that about every week until about the 4th of July because we want to have a constant supply of fresh sweet corn from the time, we open in mid-July through the end of September. Jerry Ebbert, Owner of Ebbert Farm Market

Being a farmer is a tough job.

Lova says they put in countless hours of work for each crop.

Well, we’ll always say it’s extra sweet if it’s picked by hand…When I say labor intensive, they’re hand intensive. Same way with our corn. We want the corn in the ground with the tractors and equipment but when it comes to harvesting the corn it is all done by hand. Lova Ebbert, Owner of Ebbert Farm Market

But the reward is finally picking those fresh vegetables when they’re ready.

Next time you’re cutting into that juicy tomato maybe you will appreciate it a little more.