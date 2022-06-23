BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Now Jamboree in the Hills fans have a great opportunity to re-live some of those treasured memories.

A special exhibit will be on display throughout the month of July at the Belmont County Heritage Museum honoring the “History of Jamboree in the Hills”.

The display includes photos of both performers as well as flyers and other memorabilia. It features the work of photographer Reed Tychonski who has photographed performers at Jambo since the early 80’s.

His work has resulted in thousands of published photos at the local and national levels.

“I was fortunate for 38 years that I was able to get hundreds if not thousands of pictures in local papers. It’s something that I will miss, and I’m glad to get to see a little of it again,” said Tychonski .

Chris Dutton is the co- creator of the Blame My Roots festival, which is held just across the street from the former Jamboree site.

If you are interested in checking out the exhibit, it’s located at the Belmont County Heritage Museum, just next door to the Belmont County Courthouse. There hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.