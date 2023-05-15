MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – After a few years off, Jesus in the Park is making its return to Martins Ferry.

Jesus in the Park is a Gospel Fest full of fun, family, and music.

Several vendors in conjunction with Grace Presbyterian Church will be selling food and drinks while different singers from around the Valley perform live gospel music.

The big headliner they are excited to welcome is Ron Retzer Trio.

”If you’re looking to just have a good family, fun, safe, wonderful time at the park and just rejoicing, listening to all the gospel songs that are going to be sung here in the park. Come on out and join us.” Terri Blanchard – Event Planner, Jesus in the Park

Jesus in the Park will begin at noon at Fodor Memorial Park on Saturday May 20.

This event is free to everyone, and all denominations are welcome.