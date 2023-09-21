ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual dinner at Belmont College’s Dowler Hall sponsored by WVU Wheeling Hospital on Thursday.

This year’s keynote speaker was basketball Coach Jim Crutchfield from Nova Southeastern University and also formerly of West Liberty University, who coincidentally took on his former team in the NCAA Division II National Championship this past season.

He says that he’s happy to be back to his roots and hopes to draw parallels between his job as a coach and running a business.

”I think it’s important to understand there’s always a common bond between you and the other people. And there are common parallels between what I do for a living and coaching basketball and other people do for a living. And run their businesses. And whether it’s employees or decisions making, you know, preparing for the next day of business is kind of the same. So sometimes it’s not just me being here to tell someone what I think. This may be here to find out what they think and share some ideas.” Jim Crutchfield – Keynote Speaker

He said that the odds of playing West Liberty in the National Championship were 1 in 100,000, but after working there for 28 years, he still loves his hometown and West Liberty and is looking forward to this year.