BELMONT COUNTY )WTRF) —

One local business celebrated a major milestone Friday by throwing a massive party, along with making a generous donation.

It was 20 years ago that Joe’s Tire opened their first location in Barnesville.



Friday, they marked the occasion with a celebration that included hot dogs, music, face painting for the kids, as well as home made ice cream and wood fired pizza. Owners say it’s their way of saying thank you to the community and loyal employees that have supported them for the past two decades.

“It’s a very proud moment for us to be able to celebrate 20 years of success. We appreciate that very much.” Roy Hershberger, Founder, Joe’s Tire

“It’s very humbling. We are very proud. This is something that 20 years ago was a dream, we just thought about it. We had ambitions and now we got 20 years of history.” Jake Hershberger, CEO Joe’s Tire

In honor of the milestone, they recently made a donation of $20,000 to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. The money will go to Mountain Movers Ministry. That is a non-profit organization that helps support those suffering from substance abuse.