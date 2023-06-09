BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —
Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato was honored Friday in a retirement party that involved the entire courthouse as well as friends, family and community members.
Fregiato sat at the bench where he served for years, as everyone from his colleagues to his grandchildren came up and greeted him, sharing best wishes and fond memories.
Between his time in Common Pleas Court and county court, Fregiato has been on the bench for 30 years
” I’m quite humbly moved. There’s so many people have come up to me and congratulated me on a career hard worked. And I thank them for those comments.”Judge Frank Fregiato, retiring from Belmont County Common Pleas Court
James Carnes
“It’s a wonderful day on a career that has been so tremendous that we were celebrating. And yet to see it come to an end, it is a sad day for me. But you know he’s done so much for Belmont County. He’s meant so much for the kids of Belmont County. The live court in the classrooms has meant so much. People today come up to me and mention that.”
Former state senator and close friend