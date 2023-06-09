BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato was honored Friday in a retirement party that involved the entire courthouse as well as friends, family and community members.

Fregiato sat at the bench where he served for years, as everyone from his colleagues to his grandchildren came up and greeted him, sharing best wishes and fond memories.



Between his time in Common Pleas Court and county court, Fregiato has been on the bench for 30 years