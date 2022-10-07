BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)
A rape case that began in 2005 will go to trial—again.
Fred Hlinovsky of Flushing, Ohio will stand trial for the 2005 rape of a juvenile.
The case went unsolved for years, until recent advancements in DNA led to an indictment of Hlinovsky, now 54.
A trial began but was declared a mistrial due to an apparent problem with evidence.
Since then, the defense entered a motion for the case to be dismissed.
Friday Judge Frank Fregiato denied the defense motion.
Court officials say a new trial date will be set on October 31.