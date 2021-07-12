Judge says nicotine is one of the most addictive substances available to kids

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Judge Albert Davies of the Belmont County Juvenile Court says vaping in school is “an epidemic,” and is the number one reason for kids being placed in alternative school.

He says one out of every five Americans smokes.

While the health effects are well known, Davies says long-time smokers often say they’d like to quit, but they can’t.

“It’s because of the very strong power that nicotine has as an addictive substance, and unfortunately those individuals started at a very early age as adolescents and now as adults, they can’t break the habit,” said Davies. “So that’s why it’s incredibly important for us to do everything we can right now to try and prevent kids from going down this path.”

He says kids facing tobacco or vaping charges can be cited, fined and even have their drivers license revoked.

They are also enrolled in “Vaping 101,” a class offered by the Ohio University Extension Office.

Judge Davies says parents believe no harm is occurring, but often illegal substances can be involved in vaping.

And he says teens don’t realize the long-term health effects of nicotine that are “incredibly debilitating.”