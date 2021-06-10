June 10 marks tragic anniversary for family

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – On this day three years ago, a Belmont County couple, 64-year-old Brian Goff and 56-year-old Joni Davis, disappeared without a trace.

They left the St. Clairsville Pizza Hut after having dinner, intending to go home, but they never got there. They left their money, medicines and clothing at home, and vanished along with their light blue Oldsmobile.

Joni’s sister and brother-in-law continue to lead the charge to find them, and they continue to believe there are people who know what happened and have kept silent.

don’t want people to forget about them. I’m trying to reach that person who does know something, who has seen someone and just didn’t realize what it meant. Jackie Davis Newell, Joni’s Sister

Please think back. Something will click. Someone’s heard something, seen someone, and just didn’t realize what it was. Paul Newell, Joni’s Brother-In-Law

Their phone was pinged that night for the last time in the Rush Run area of Jefferson County.

The FBI has now opened its own case file on their disappearance. Forensic interviews are reportedly coming up in the near future.

7News will revisit the case in more detail on Friday.