“Justice Bus” available for free legal services

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Residents in Belmont County will have the opportunity to take advantage of free legal services.

That’s because the Justice Bus made a stop in St Clairsville on Thursday.

It’s a mobile legal aid office that travels the state offering pro bono legal services to rural communities. The bus features two offices with technology including a wi-fi hotspot, computers and a printer.

Their goal is to help people with civil legal issues including housing, eviction, foreclosure and family law. Program organizers say they are able to fill some holes that legal aid is not able to serve.

There is so much legal need. We are slowly trying to chip away at what’s out there and to help in any way we can. Sophia Chang, Pro Bono Director, Ohio Access of Justice Foundation

Organizers said that no legal advice was given during this stop. The visit was intended to be an informal session to reach out to those who may be interested and determine what the legal needs of the community are.

Chang also said they are looking for local lawyers interested in volunteering for pro bono work