BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — A 17-year-old male is now in custody at the Sargus Juvenile Center in St. Clairsville after he allegedly made a threat last week against Union Local High School, according to the Belmont County Sheriff.

Union Local High School receives bomb threat

A 17-year-old male is in the Sargus Juvenile Center for allegedly inducing panic after last week’s bomb threat to Union Local High School, according to the Belmont County Sheriff. pic.twitter.com/vR3WhRB7Qz — DK WRIGHT (@DKWright7News) August 30, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.