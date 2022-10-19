Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend.

Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM.

Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph session but he will also provide effective self-protection techniques, mindset strategies, and motivations for personal breakthroughs and an introduction to on-camera stunt fighting.

The price for the event is as followed:

Children 7-12= $100

Teens and adults= $170

Specttators= $50

More information can be found here or by calling 740-391-2146